NEWTON, Kan. - The Missouri Southern women's golf team is in a tie for eighth after day one of the 2022 MIAA women's golf championships on Thursday at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
The Lions shot 318 over the first 18 holes and trail first-place Nebraska-Kearney by 14 strokes.
Central Missouri is three strokes back of the Lopers in second, followed by Northwest Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Rogers State, Northeastern State, Missouri Western, the Lions, Fort Hays State, Newman and Lincoln to round out the team scores.
Southern is led by Lily Allman and Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro as the pair shot a first-round 79 to finish tied for 22nd. Allman fired a pair of birdies over the first 18, while Aldasoro had one birdie.
Kylie Carnes had four birdies over the first round and finished with a score of 80, tied for 28th with teammate Kenzie Kirkhart. Maggie Moore shot a first-round 81 and is tied for 33rd after 18 holes.
The teams will play 18 holes Friday for round two as the Lions will tee off from hole ten at 9:20 a.m. Southern will be paired with Fort Hays State and Missouri Western.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.