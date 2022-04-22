NEWTON, Kan. — The Missouri Southern women's golf team is in ninth place after day two of the 2022 MIAA women's golf championships on Friday held at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
The Lions shot a 341 on day two and sit seven strokes out of eighth place.
Nebraska-Kearney is in first after day two, 15 strokes in front of Central Oklahoma and Central Missouri.
Rogers State is fourth, followed by Northeastern State, Fort Hays State, Northwest Missouri, Missouri Western, the Lions, Newman and Lincoln to round out the team scores.
Kylie Carnes shot an 84 in round two to finish with a 36-hole total of 164 and tied for 30th. Lily Allman, Kenzie Kirkhart and Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro all sit tied for 34th, while Maggie Moore is at 167 and in 40th.
The Lions had three birdies on the day, two of which belonged to Carnes.
Southern will be back at it for the final round Saturday morning. The Lions will tee off from hole number ten at 9:20 a.m. and will be paired with Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri.
