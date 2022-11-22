ATLANTA, Ga. — The Missouri Southern women's basketball team has moved into the top-10 in the latest edition of the WBCA Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday.
This is the highest the Lions have ever been ranked by the WBCA since the 1992-93 season, where the Lions were ranked seventh in the final three polls to end the season following a trip to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament for the first time in program history.
The Lions are off to a 5-0 start and have moving up nine spots to be ranked tenth in this weeks poll. Southern has taken out the preseason first and second teams in the GAC, the second team in the NSIC along with the second and fourth teams in the LSC preseason polls.
The preseason pick to win the MIAA by both the coaches and media members, the Lions will be back in action on Wednesday against Missouri S&T with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. from the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU closes out the week against Central Christian College at 1:30 Saturday at home.
