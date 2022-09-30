TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Missouri Southern women's soccer team looked well on its way to collect at least a point on the road, but a late goal propelled Northeastern State to a 1-0 win on Friday night at DeLoache Field.
The Lions (1-9, 1-3 MIAA) were led by Ashley Koepp with four shots including two shots on goal, Jori Hays fired off three shots and along with Banner Williams had a shot on goal as well. Lilly Doneghue recorded six saves in goal playing the full 90 minutes.
Northeastern State (4-1-6, 1-1-2 MIAA) was led by Payton Lieb with five shots and two shots on goal while goal scorer Alexis Rodgers had two shots in 18 minutes off the bench. Ainsley Cunningham collected four saves in goal for the RiverHawks playing the full 90 minutes.
The final shot on goal for the game was in the 70th minute as Williams let loose on a shot inside the box, but Cunningham corralled it to preserve the tie at that time.
The RiverHawks would score in the 87th minute off a rebound from a cross to seal the win.
MSSU is at Rogers State on Sunday.
