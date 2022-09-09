WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women's soccer team played No. 19 Central Missouri on Friday, losing 8-2 at the South Recreational Complex.
The Lions (0-4) were led by Stonestreet with goals in the 46th and 65th minutes while having three shots total in 32 minutes on the field. Maya Greenquist collected her first assist of the season in the 46th minute and it was her fourth in her career.
Sofia Fatino, Banner Williams and Greenquist were the other Lions to have shots tonight while Riley Laver had seven saves.
Central Missouri (4-0-1) had goals scored by seven different Jennies with Julia Kristensen scoring two in the first half. Caroline Cole provided two assists and had her MIAA leading sixth goal of the season as well. Madilyn Hamline and Kristensen both fired off five shots with Hamline having a game-high four shots on goal.
The Lions will be back in action on Sunday against Missouri Western in St. Joseph.
