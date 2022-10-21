MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women's soccer team fell to Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Friday afternoon in a road contest.
Hannah Stirling got the Bearcats on the board with a goal just 38 seconds into the match. Then in the 38th and 53rd minute, Adell Gore found the back of the net twice to account for Northwest's final scoring.
Kaylie Rock, Lucia Fernandez and Maddie Taylor collected assists for Northwest.
The Bearcats outshot Southern 10-5 on goal. Northwest's Lily Ellis tallied five saves in goal, while the Lions' Riley Laver collected seven saves.
Northwest's Gore finished with a game-high three shots on goal. MSSU's Maya Greenquist led the team with two shots on goal, while Aisley Stevens, Ella Durocher and Ashley Koepp each attempted shots on frame.
The Lions slipped to 2-13-1 overall. MSSU hosts No. 5 Central Missouri at 2 p.m. Sunday in its regular-season finale.
