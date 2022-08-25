The Missouri Southern soccer team is set to host No. 17 Minnesota State-Mankato at 6 p.m. Friday in the first game of the season with kickoff from Hal Bodon Field.
The Lions start the season after playing an exhibition at Division I Missouri State on Aug. 13th and scrimmages against Oklahoma Baptist and Southwest Baptist last week in preparation for the 18-game regular season.
This year Southern was picked to finish 10th in the MIAA preseason coaches poll, but return all five all-MIAA selections from a season ago in Riley Laver, Maya Greenquist, Jori Hays, Sofia Fatino and Banner Williams.
Twenty-two returners are paired up with two transfers and 10 freshmen to round out the team in Sadé Boswell’s first season at the helm.
Of those returning, 16 have experience in the starting lineup during their careers at Southern and this season’s senior class of Laney Graham, Riley Laver, Aisley Stevens and Ashley Koepp will be looked upon for leadership and experiences on the field for a team that is mostly underclassmen.
Ella Durocher led the team with four goals for eight points while having .607 shot on goal percentage and a game-winning goal. Greenquist was the leader this past season in assists providing three and scored two goals for seven points while having a .593 shot on goal percentage and a game-winning goal as well.
Stevens was the other Lion to score more than one goal, finishing with two goals and an assist for five points. Laver was the starting goalkeeper for 14 games and finished with 71 saves, three shutouts and a 1.55 GAA.
Lilly Doneghue and Laney Graham played in four games and started two games each. Doneghue finished with 19 saves and a 1.61 GAA in 278 minutes, while Graham had 17 saves with a 2.46 GAA in 182 minutes.
Mankato comes into the game ranked 17th in the United Soccer Coaches Poll along and were picked to win the NSIC. Last year the Mavs went 18-3-2 and 12-1-2 in NSIC action.
Leading the line for Mankato is All-American forward Jenny Vetter and All-Region goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath as the Mavs return eight that were full-time starters last year.
Allie Williams led the team with eight assists while chipping in with five goals to rank second on the team with 18 points, Vetter was the goal scorer with 19 and provided four assists for 42 points and seven game-winning goals.
Rath started in all 17 games she appeared in while finishing with 75 saves, 11 shutouts, a 0.58 GAA and was 13-2-2 in decisions. Clare Longueville was the starter for the six games missed by Rath in goal and finished with 23 saves, two shutouts, a 1.05 GAA and was 5-1-0.
After this game, the Lions will hit the road to take on Missouri S&T at noon Sunday in Rolla.
