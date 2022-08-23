Sadé Boswell enters her first season leading the Missouri Southern women’s soccer team this fall.
The Lions, picked to finish 10th in the MIAA preseason coaches poll, are coming off a 3-13-2 (2-9 MIAA) season but have five all-league selections returning this fall.
“I’m very excited,” Boswell said of her first season in charge. “I had fun with our preseason scrimmages. We have a lot of young, tenacious players. I’m very interested to see how we do this season.”
MSSU’s All-MIAA selections from a season ago were Riley Laver (senior goalkeeper), Maya Greenquist (sophomore midfielder), Jori Hays (sophomore midfielder), Sofia Fatino (sophomore defender) and Banner Williams (sophomore defender). Those five headline the Lions’ 22 returners along with two transfers and 10 freshmen.
“I think there’s a hunger with our returners to be better than the past few years,” Boswell said. “I think that will help mold the culture we’re trying to build moving forward with this program. They have already done a good job of implementing my standards and my expectations. I think they will definitely help guide us whether they are on the field or not.”
Ella Durocher, a sophomore winger, led the team with four goals last season. Greenquist and senior forward Aisley Stevens chipped in two goals apiece, while eight other players scored at least one goal for MSSU last year.
Boswell said one of the Lions biggest strengths this season will be their speed and athleticism with their wingers.
As far as assists, Greenquist, Williams and sophomore Mackenzie Scholtz each dished out two last year in that category. Laver posted a team-high 71 saves in goal.
“Our two attacking center mids (Greenquist and Hays) will help guide some younger players and help play with them in that middle,” Boswell said. “When you talk about our senior goalkeeper also being an All-MIAA player, I think her leadership from the back will help going forward as well.”
MSSU opens the season at home against No. 19 Minnesota State — Mankato at 6 p.m. Friday at Hal Bodon Field.
Boswell, assisted by Thomas Bledsoe, takes pride in being an underdog team this fall. The Lions are looking to make another appearance in the MIAA Tournament after missing out last season.
“We want to surprise a few teams this season,” Boswell said. “I do think it’s easy to chase and to be discounted by looking at our history. I think we’ll surprise some teams with the different style we’re looking to play and honestly scoring more goals by changing that attacking style a little bit. Those have been my expectations that we have been harping on these last 2 1/2 weeks.”
