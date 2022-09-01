The Missouri Southern women's soccer team is set to begin Week 2 of the regular season with a pair of non-conference games against Great Lakes Valley Conference opponents.
Friday's game against Rockhurst is set for 6 p.m. at MSSU's Hal Bodon Field and the Sunday game will be in Springfield against Drury at Curry Sports Complex with kickoff at 2.
The Lions (0-1) played against No. 19 Minnesota State - Mankato last week at home and went to Rolla to play Missouri S&T, but play was suspended and ultimately postponed with no make-up date set yet.
Ella Durocher collected her first goal of the season and Ashley Koepp had the assist, while Riley Laver had seven saves in the season opener against Mankato.
Southern was picked to finish 10th in the MIAA preseason coaches poll and will begin MIAA play in two weeks.
Rockhurst (0-1-1) tied Concordia – St. Paul 1-1 and lost against Upper Iowa 1-0 to begin the season on the road. The Hawks were picked to finish ninth in the GLVC preseason coaches poll.
Gabby Hennessy scored the lone goal for the team and Alyssa Kerperien has played 180 minutes in goal with seven saves this season.
Drury (1-0-1) beat Delta State 2-0 and then tied Northwest Missouri in a scoreless ballgame to begin the season on the road. The Panthers were picked to win the GLVC in the preseason coaches poll by the conference after winning the GLVC Tournament and making it to the Midwest Regional Semifinal last year.
Elsa Gonzalez and Melissa Schneider have scored a goal each this season and Kennedy Thompson has the lone assist of the year so far. Kaitlin Knetzke has played 180 minutes in goal and is yet to allow a goal this season while having eight saves and two shutouts.
After this weekend, the Lions will be on the road to play Central Missouri and Missouri Western in non-conference action next weekend.
