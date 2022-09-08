The Missouri Southern women's soccer team hits the road Friday and Sunday against MIAA opposition in non-conference action.
Southern begins the week with No. 19 Central Missouri on Friday with kickoff from the South Recreation Complex set for 7:00 p.m. The Lions will then face off against Missouri Western on Sunday at Spratt Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m.
The Lions (0-3) played Rockhurst at home and Drury on the road last week in tight battles. For the season, Ella Durocher has scored a goal and Ashley Koepp collected the assist while having seven shots so far this year.
Mackenzie Scholtz leads the team with eight shots and two shots on goal this season. Riley Laver has 18 save in 270 minutes of play this season.
Central Missouri (3-0-1) was picked to win the MIAA in the preseason coaches poll this year after winning the MIAA Tournament last year and making it to the NCAA Quarterfinals where it lost to eventual national champion Grand Valley State.
Missouri Western (1-2-1) was picked to finish fifth in the MIAA preseason coaches poll after finishing fifth last year and made it to the MIAA Tournament where it lost to Central Oklahoma in the first round.
