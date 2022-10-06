The Missouri Southern women's soccer team will host Washburn and Emporia State this weekend at Hal Bodon Field as MIAA play heats up.
The Lions (1-9-1, 1-3-1 MIAA) will be honoring seniors Laney Graham, Riley Laver, Aisley Stevens and Ashley Koepp pregame Friday against Washburn with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Emporia State will be in Joplin on Sunday to take on Southern with kickoff set for 2.
The Lions are currently tied with Missouri Western for ninth place in the MIAA standings after losing to Northeastern State 1-0 last Friday before tying 1-1 against Rogers State on Sunday.
Three Lions have scored twice in Ella Durocher, Ashley Koepp and Kylie Stonestreet with Koepp and Stonestreet also providing one assist each. Lilly Doneghue has started in the last seven games and has 11 goals allowed and 41 saves while having a shutout and a 1-5-1 record.
Washburn (8-2-2, 3-1-1 MIAA) is currently tied with Central Oklahoma for third in the MIAA standings after beating Missouri Western 1-0 last Friday and losing to Northwest Missouri 1-0 on Sunday in Topeka. Jaedyn Johnson leads the charge with five goals and one assist with 10 shots on goal from 17 shots and a game-winning goal.
Emporia State (4-4-4, 2-0-3 MIAA) is currently fifth in the MIAA standings after beating Northwest Missouri 3-2 last Friday and 6-0 against Missouri Western on Sunday in Emporia.
Mackenzie Dimarco is the constant threat for the Hornets after becoming the first women's soccer player in MIAA history to record back-to-back hat tricks last week to earn MIAA Offensive Player of the Week. For the season, she has 11 goals and one assist for 23 points while having 28 shots on goal out of 46 shots and three game-winning goals.
