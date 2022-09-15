The Missouri Southern women's soccer team will be at home this week to play Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western.
Southern will play Northwest Missouri at 6 p.m. Friday to end non-conference play and then will open MIAA play against Missouri Western at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Lions (0-5) played No. 19 Central Missouri and Missouri Western on the road this past week and will be looking to get some revenge against the Griffons at home.
Kylie Stonestreet netted the first two goals of her career against the Jennies and leads the team in that category while having six shots — three being on goal. Ella Durocher scored this season in the season opener to round out the goal scorers so far this year.
Maya Greenquist and Ashley Koepp have provided one assist each this season. Riley Laver has appeared in four games for the Lions in goal and has registered 25 saves.
NWMSU has a 3-1-2 record. Kaylie Rock leads the team with two goals and two assisted while having 10 shots — seven being shots on goal and a game winning goal.
MWSU enters play with a 2-2-2 record. Keeley Kroonenberg was named MIAA Goalkeeper of the week for the second consecutive week and this season has appeared in six games with four goals and 33 saves.
Elisabeth Pujado leads the team with two goals while having eight shots — seven being shots on goal.
After this week, the Lions will host Newman and No. 10 Central Oklahoma in MIAA play next week.
