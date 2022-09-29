The Missouri Southern women's soccer team hits the road this week to take on Northeastern State and Rogers State in MIAA action.
MSSU takes on the RiverHawks in Tahlequah on Friday night with kick off set for 7:00 p.m. To finish the week, the Lions will be in Claremore to take on the Hillcats on Sunday with kick off set for 1.
The Lions (1-8, 1-2 MIAA) are coming off a 4-0 win over Newman and a loss to No. 12 Central Oklahoma at home last week, moving into a tie for seventh on points level with Emporia State and Northwest Missouri. Kylie Stonestreet leads the team with two goals and an assist with eight shots fired. Ella Durocher has scored two goals as well this season, tying Stonestreet for the team lead in that category.
Lilly Doneghue has staked claim to the starting goalie spot with 26 saves in five games.
Northeastern State (3-1-6, 0-1-2 MIAA) is coming off a week where the RiverHawks tied Emporia State and Washburn. Myka Heimbach is the leading goal scorer for the team this year with four goals off 27 shots with 12 being on goal to lead the team.
Ainsley Cunningham has appeared in five games in goal and has recorded 17 saves.
Rogers State (4-3-3, 1-1-1 MIAA) is coming off a week where the Hillcats lost to Washburn 1-0 before tying Emporia State. Leading the charge this season is Maggie Brown, who has four goals off 25 shots with 15 being on goal and has two game-winning goals.
Tiffanny Brittan has played six games in goal with four shutouts for a 3-1-2 record, allowing only two goals while recording 17 saves.
