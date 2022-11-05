The Missouri Southern women's cross country team placed sixth on Saturday as the Lions competed in the MIAA Cross Country Championships at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The Lions had a pair of runners in the top 20 as both earned honorable mention All-MIAA honors. Lilah Genel was 14th with a time of 21 minutes, 56 seconds, while Kayanna Gaines placed 17th in a time of 21:59.39.
Kelie Henderson was 28th in a time of 22:25.32, while Jenari Lopez was 38th with a time of 22:34.72. Webb City product Riley Hawkins placed 43rd in a time of 22:48.99, while Alana Bundy was 67th in a time of 23:38.24.
Grace Scott (81st – 24:10.41), Alyssa Elliott (83rd – 24:29.61) and Zoe Nelson (84th – 24:38.28) round out the scores for the Green and Gold.
The Lions finished with 139 points to place sixth, 67 points in front of 7th place Central Missouri.
Pittsburg State took home the team title with 51 points, while Nebraska-Kearney was second with 67 points. Northwest Missouri was third, followed by Rogers State, Fort Hays State, the Lions, Central Missouri, Missouri Western, Washburn, Emporia State, Newman, Central Oklahoma and Lincoln to round out the team scores.
The Lions will be back in action next on Nov. 19 as Southern will play host to the NCAA Division II Central Region Cross Country Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.