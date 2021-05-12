Missouri Southern freshman Kara Amos is a second-team selection on the all-Central Region team, announced Wednesday by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Amos made the team as a utility player-pitcher.
She's hitting .345 with four home runs and 25 runs batted in, and she's drawn a team-high 18 walks.
In the circle she has a 10-5 record with a team-best 2.65 earned run average. She has struck out 54 batters and walked 20 in 77 innnings.
