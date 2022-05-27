ALLENDALE, Mich. — On Friday, the Missouri Southern track and field programs picked up another All-American and qualified a pair of individuals for a sprint final at the 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The event is hosted by Grand Valley State.
A McDonald County product, Peyton Barton picked up his second All-American honor of the championships as he placed fifth in the discus with a heave of 54.09m.
Barton hit that mark in the third throw of the first-round and carried it to his third career All-American honor. Josh Fulmer placed 14th in the event with a distance of 48.83m.
In the final event of the day for the Lions, Kiara Smith and Precious Olatunji qualified for the finals of the women’s 100m hurdles. Smith won her heat with a time of 13.64, which was the third-fastest in the prelims.
Olatunji qualified for finals as she turned in the 10th-fastest time in prelims at 13.93 but was impeded upon at the finish line and was advanced to the finals.
Claire Luallen missed out on the finals of the hurdles turning in a time of 14.14.
The Lions will be back in action on Saturday in the final day of competition.
Day three starts bright and early for Southern as Rajheim Carby, Nathan Kovis and Brendan Rozier open the day’s action in the men’s javelin at 10:30 a.m. (ET).
Carby is seeded third in that event, while Rozier is 14th and Kovis is 15th. Adrain Broadus and Taris Jackson compete in the men’s triple jump at 12:45 p.m. (ET). Broadus is eighth and Jackson is 13th.
Elizabeth Pomatto will compete in the finals of the women’s javelin at 1:30 p.m. (ET). Pomatto is seeded second in the event. The finals of the women’s 100m will be run at 2:55 p.m. (ET) with Smith and Olatunji competing.
Webb City product Ryan Riddle concludes the action for the Lions as he runs in the men’s 5k at 5 p.m. (ET). Riddle comes into the event seeded eighth.
