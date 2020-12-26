Missouri Southern junior Ben Epperly will be spending much of his holiday break playing golf in the warmth of the Valley of the Sun.
Epperly, a member of the MSSU men’s golf team after transferring from Kirkwood Community College (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), is one of 84 PING All-Americans who will open play today in the Patriot All-America Invitational at Wigwam Golf Resort in Litchfield Park, Ariz.
The invitational, featuring PING All-Americans from the previous season in NCAA Divisions I, II and III, as well as All-Americans from the NAIA, NJCAA and AJGA ranks, runs through Thursday.
The event honors U.S. military heroes throughout the week. Each participant receives and carries a commemorative PING golf bag that bears the name and branch of a fallen or wounded hero from their hometown or school. And at the conclusion of the invitational, the bags will be shipped back to the players’ schools to be auctioned off. All proceeds will benefit the Folds of Honor charity, which helps provide the families of fallen and disabled service members educational scholarships.
Epperly and other participants will also have the opportunity to visit Luke Air Force Base, a training center for F-16 and F-35 fighter pilots located just 15 miles west of Phoenix. There they’ll meet with the commanding officer, fighter pilots and crew, and also tour the base while participating in activities rarely seen by civilians.
In his first season with MSSU since transferring from Kirkwood CC, Epperily is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa, and was a 4A Iowa state champion as a junior. He was named the Des Moines Register Golfer of the Year in 2016, when he also named the Iowa Golf Association Player of the Year.
Epperly and his MSSU teammates begin the spring season on March 1 at the Natural State Golf Classic in Cabot, Ark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.