MSSU's Biance Stocks adjusts to new coach each season

It's been a unique basketball career for Biance Stocks.
She played her seventh-grade year at School of Osage, eighth grade through sophomore seasons at Madison, junior year at Columbia Rock Bridge, senior year at Camdenton and this season at Missouri Southern.
She had a different coach each year she was at Madison. So yes, this is the seventh consecutive season that Stocks has played for a different basketball coach.
"I use it as a positive," Stocks said, "because going through so many different coaches, I learned how to cope and understand so many different ways that coaches want things done as a player. It's a plus. Being a ballplayer, you have to adjust to things. That helps you advance as a player."
Part of the frequent changes is her father Shane is a school superintendent, and part of it was what was going to be best for Stocks school-wise.
"I had quite a few travel ball coaches, too," she said. "Every coach is different — how they want things, how the run things, the pace that they want to go. I always enjoyed it. I always enjoyed something new, a different challenge."
Stocks, who's been slowed by a knee injury at times this season, has gained confidence as the season progressed. She's averaged 4.4 points and 16.8 minutes in 14 games, and she's tied with starting point guard Megan Jackson for the team lead with 33 assists.
"I was very nervous coming out at the beginning of the year," she said. "My teammates really helped me gain confidence in myself. They always reassured me. They always made sure I was positive no matter what was going on."
As far as adjusting to the college game,"The strength and the pace that we play at, and just understanding the game of basketball is so much more important and a little bit more difficult than it was in high school," Stocks said. "To see mismatches, know where everyone needs to be, especially at the point guard, and making sure that I get the people where they need to get to ... but mainly the pace of it is the biggest thing."
"She's learning," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "it's a growing process for her as far as my expectations out of a point guard. She has a scoring mindset in that she's confident in being able to make shots. And there are things we have to work on to continue to get better ... seeing things and understanding. She is continuing to grow the whole year and continues to get better."
The Lions (7-9) beat Lincoln 70-65 on Thursday night and moved up into seventh place in the MIAA standings when Washburn lost to at home to Rogers State 53-50.
The Lions wrap up their three-game homestand this week when they battle No. 21 Central Missouri at 1:30 this afternoon.
The Jennies (13-2) share the conference lead with Nebraska-Kearney, and they rallied to win 76-71 Thursday night at Pittsburg State after trailing by 11 points in the first half.
Graycen Holden hit 8 of 14 shots while scoring 22 points for the Jennies, who have won six straight. Nija Collier, one of the top post players in the league, had 19 points and seven rebounds, and freshman guard Olivia Nelson scored 12.
"They are a challenge," Ressel said. "They are long. They have good size all away across the board. They are quick. They compete on defense. They execute offensively. Our defense is going to have to be really good, really solid. And offensively we still have to pound the ball inside. We have to make them sink in, and if they do double (team), we have to be able to kick out and knock down shots. We have to make sure we take care of the ball much better (24 turnovers in a 70-65 victory over Lincoln on Thursday), and we have to get off to a good start."
MSSU vs. UCM
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (7-9)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 14.3
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 5.4
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 10.8
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 4.4
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 3.8
CENTRAL MISSOURI (13-2)
Pts.
F Nija Collier, 6-0 sr. 14.9
F Brooke Littrell, 6-2 fr. 10.6
F Morgan VanHyfte, 6-0 sr. 6.1
G Olivia Nelson, 5-7 fr. 9.6
G Gigi McAtee, 5-11 sr. 4.3
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (54-77). Dave Slifer, 17th year at UCM (346-152), 32-year career (730-251).
Series: UCM leads 45-23 after a 78-52 home victory on Nov. 24. The Lions are 15-18 at home against the Jennies.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
