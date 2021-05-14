EDMOND, Okla. — The Missouri Southern softball team fell to Rogers State 2-1 on Friday afternoon to conclude its play in the MIAA Softball Tournament at the Broncho Softball Field.
The Lions (30-15-1) will now wait to see if they have been selected for the NCAA Division II Softball Championship. The selection show will air at 9 p.m. Sunday night.
Regardless of how it shakes out, MSSU softball coach Hallie Blackney will always remember this season.
"This season has been really special," Southern softball coach Hallie Blackney said. "It's a really special group of kids and coaches. Our support staff also — Alize Boatright our trainer and Zach Shaw our strength coach. It's just a really special group. I'm very blessed and very grateful to have been apart of it, for sure."
With the victory, the Hillcats (33-14-1) advanced to the semifinals and play host to Central Oklahoma for a chance to make the championship game against Central Missouri.
RSU got on the board in the opening inning when Danielle Day supplied an RBI single. Southern knotted the score at 1-1 in the second after Kara Amos produced a run-scoring single to right.
But Elexis Watson came through with the go-ahead run-scoring single in the fourth to put the Hillcats up for good.
The Lions had one last chance to score in the top of the seventh with runners on first and second, but Andrea Morales yielded a flyout and groundout to slam the door.
"This whole year was about growth," Blackney said. "It was about getting a program back to where we know and believe it can be. For us to get to experience this weekend, that's huge when you are thinking big picture for our program. We are definitely going in the right direction. We got the jitters out of the way yesterday. Today, we played a great Rogers State team.
"I'm proud of how we bounced back today. We could have got the dub, but Andrea is a great pitcher and Rogers is a great team. The MIAA is stacked with great competition."
Morales (23-6) notched the victory for RSU, going the distance while striking out four. She held Southern to only two hits — singles by Makaila Leonhart and Amos.
Bailey Lacy (10-3) suffered the loss for Southern. She surrendered two runs on five hits in three innings.
Blackney also had words of praise to her seniors and to all those who supported the program's magical season.
"Special thanks to (Makaila Leonhart) and Lynnlee (Parrott) for all three years they were here," Blackney said. "All of the support we got from the community and our athletic department, our fellow coaches and sports teams, that was really special to feel that support. I think people are excited about Southern softball again. We are excited to keep it going next year."
