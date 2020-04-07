MSSU's Brandon Williams named to D2Football.com All-Decade Team

Former Missouri Southern All-American defensive tackle Brandon Williams has been named to the D2.Football.com All-Decade Team.
To be eligible for the team, a player had to play in any season from 2010 through 2019 but must have completed his eligibility before the 2020 season. He also must have been named to the D2Football.com All-America team. Players were selected by the website's staff with input from coaches.
Williams, a three-time All-American, played for the Lions from 2008-12 and became the career sacks leader with 27. His senior year, he had 68 total tackles (31 solo, 37 assisted) with 16.5 tackles for loss totaling minus-58 yards and 8.5 quarterback sacks for minus-39 yards. He also had two pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles and one safety.
After his senior year Williams was named an All-American by five publications, the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, the Daktronics Region Defensive Player of the Year and the NCAA Division II Player of the Year by two organizations.
He played in the 2013 Senior Bowl and attended the NFL Scouting Combine before being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Williams is the highest-drafted player from Missouri Southern, beating the former high by offensive lineman Allen Barbre, who was taken in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers in 2007.
Williams has helped the Ravens be ranked consistently among the top run defenses in the NFL. He was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2018 season, when he had 34 tackles and one sack.
Williams' career numbers with the Ravens: 245 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, six pass deflections and one touchdown, which came during the 2017 season.
Williams is one of nine former MIAA players on the team.
Pittsburg State has two first-team selections in all-purpose back John Brown, now a wide receiver with the Buffalo Bills after spending time with the Arizona Cardinals and Ravens, and linebacker Nate Dreiling, now an assistant coach at Oregon after being on the PSU staff under former head coach Tim Beck.
Other MIAA products on the first team: Missouri Western kicker Greg Zuerlein, Northwest Missouri defensive lineman Matt Longacre and Lindenwood linebacker Connor Harris and defensive back Pierre Desir, who began his career at Washburn.
Second-team picks include Northwest Missouri defensive back Brandon Dixon and Fort Hays State kicker Dante Brown.
Former Northwest Missouri coach Adam Dorrel is the coach of the all-decade team. He compiled a 76-8 record and won three national championships before leaving to become head coach at Abilene Christian after the 2016 season.
Williams has gone on to star for the Ravens, turning into one of the NFL's top defensive linemen. Since Williams' arrival, the Baltimore run defense has ranked tops in the NFL in rushing yards per game and yards allowed per carry. He made his first pro start in 2014 and has started in every game he has played since. In 2018, Williams started in every game, en route to recording 34 tackles and one sack and his first Pro Bowl appearance. In his career with the Ravens, Williams has 245 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, six pass deflections and recorded a defensive touchdown in the 2017 season.
All-Decade Team (2010-19)
Selected by D2 Football.com
Coach
Adam Dorrel, Northwest Missouri
First Team
Offense
QB—Jason Vander Laan, Ferris State
RB—Franklyn Quiteh, Bloomsburg; Austin Ekeler, Western Colorado
WR—Jeff Janis, Saginaw Valley; Billy Brown, Shepherd
TE—Adam Shaheen, Ashland
OL—Ryan Schraeder, Valdosta State; Garth Heikkinen, Minnesota-Duluth; Ryan Jensen, CSU-Pueblo; Amini Silatolu, Midwestern State; Joe Long, Wayne State (Mich.)
All-purpose—John Brown, Pittsburg State
K—Greg Zuerlein, Missouri Western
Defense
DL—Brandon Williams, Missouri Southern; Matt Longacre, Northwest Missouri; Matt Judon, Grand Valley State; Jamie Meder Ashland
LB—Nate Dreiling, Pittsburg State; Connor Harris, Lindenwood; Deon Lacey, West Alabama
DB—Pierre Desir, Lindenwood; Malcolm Butler, West Alabama; Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne; Rontez Miles, California (Pa.)
P—Taylor Accardi, Colorado School of Mines
Second Team
Offense
QB—Luis Perez, Texas A&M-Commerce
RB—Cameron McDondle, CSU-Pueblo; Ja'Quan Gardner, Humboldt State
WR—Brody Oliver, Colorado Mines; Shane Zylstra, Minnesota State-Mankato
TE—Brian Leonhardt, Bemidji State
OL—Alex Cappa, Humboldt State; Eric Kush, California (Pa.); Brandon Fusco, Slippery Rock; Matt Armstrong Grand Valley State; Trey Pipkens, Sioux Falls
All-purpose—Deonte Harris, Assumption
K—Dante Brown, Fort Hays State
Defense
DL—Marcus Martin, Slippery Rock; Grover Stewart, Albany State; Cedric Thornton, Southern Arkansas; Zach Sieler, Ferris State
LB—Larry Dean, Valdosta State; Adam Bighill, Central Washington; Carlos Fields, Winston-Salem
DB—Brandon Dixon, Northwest Missouri; Janoris Jenkins, North Alabama; Jeff Heath, Saginaw Valley State; Tavierre Thomas, Ferris State
P—Randy Weich, Wayne State (Neb.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.