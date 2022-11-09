KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern head distance coach Jamie Burnham has been named the MIAA Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year, the league office announced on Wednesday.
Burnham has led the Southern men to an impressive season that has seen the Lions win four of the five meets the team has entered with the lone stray being a third-place finish at the prestigious Chile Pepper Festival at the University of Arkansas. Southern is ranked eighth nationally and is ranked first in the latest Central Region Rankings.
This is Burnham's fourth MIAA Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year award and he has won the honor in 2016, 2018 and 2019 as well.
Burnham and the Lions dominated the MIAA Championships that were ran this past weekend at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin. Southern had the top two runners in Champion Gidieon Kimutai and runner-up Ryan Riddle.
The Lions placed three runners in the top-6 and five in the top-17 with seven runners finishing in the top-25. Southern has won the individual title seven of the last eight times the event has been ran.
The Lions will be back in action next week as Southern plays host to the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Cross Country Championship on Nov. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.