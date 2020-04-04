MSSU's Cam Martin named finalist for Bevo Francis Award

Missouri Southern center Cam Martin is one of 14 finalists for the Bevo Francis Award, it was announced Saturday.
The award is given to the top men's college basketball player from all divisions and organizations except NCAA Division I. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. Monday.
Martin, 6-foot-9 junior, led the MIAA in scoring (24.1 average), rebounds (9.2) and double-doubles (14). He shot 58 percent from the floor, 81 percent from the foul line, led the team with 46 blocked shots and was third with 61 assists. He was named MIAA Player of the Week seven times.
Martin's 54 points on Feb. 22 at Missouri Western were the most in NCAA Division II this season and set a school record. He and Taevaunn Prince, a 2016 Bevo Francis Award finalist, are the only two Lions to score at least 700 points in a seasons.
Martin has 1,466 points in two seasons, and his 23.3 scoring average is first at MSSU and third among active Division II players.
Martin is one of three award finalists from the MIAA, joined by sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins and junior forward Ryan Hawkins from champion Northwest Missouri.
The 6-1 Hudgins averaged 19.6 points, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting a nation-leading 53 percent from 3-point range (105-of-197). The 6-7 Hawkins led the Bearcats with 22.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots. He posted eight double-doubles and had five 30-point games and 20 20-point games.
The Bearcats have had a Francis Award finalist in all five years it has been presented. Guard Justin Pitts was a three-time finalist and won the award in 2017, his junior season.
Other 2020 finalists:
• Chris Coffey, 6-7 sr., Georgetown (Ky.), 15.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, 64% FG, NAIA Player of Year;
• Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, 6-6 jr, Providence (Mont.), averaged 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.4 blocks;
• Jhonathan Dunn, 6-4 sr, Southern Nazarene, 811 points ranked second in NCAA Division II and 111 treys ranked fifth;
• Brett Hanson, 6-2 sr, Florida Southern, averaged 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, NCAA D-2 Player of Year;
• Kyle Mangas, 6-3 jr, Indiana Wesleyan, 860 total points, averaged 26.9 points;
• Mark Matthews, 6-6 sr, Nova Southeastern, averaged 22.0 points (team 101.8), 7.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists;
• Selom Mawugbe, 6-10 sr., Azusa Pacific, averaged 16.9 points and 10.4 rebounds, led nation with 71.8 FG% and second with 3.14 blocks;
• Nic Reed, 6-5 sr., Olivet Nazarene, averaged 22.5 points and 9.4 rebounds, 3,048 career points;
• Jake Ross, 6-4 sr., Springfield (Mass.), averaged 26.0 points and 9.7 rebounds, first NCAA D-3 player to reach 2,500 points (2,634 final total) and 1,000 rebounds (1,008);
• Andrew Sischo, 6-9 jr., Daemen, averaged 24.9 points and 11.7 rebounds, led NCAA D-2 with 22 double-doubles;
• Nate West, 5-10 sr., LeTourneau, NCAA D-3 Player of Year, led nation in assists (208) while averaging 28.6 points and 7.9 rebounds.
