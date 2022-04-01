KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Missouri Southern track and field standout Matt Campbell as well as track and field assistant coach Brian Allen will be inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame, the league announced Friday as part of the June awards ceremony in Kansas City.
The 2022 MIAA Hall of Fame Class consists of 10 student-athletes and one official. The Hall of Fame induction will occur during the MIAA Awards Ceremony presented by Husch Blackwell on June 6 in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.
Campbell went on to graduate from MSSU in 2006 with a degree in criminal justice and left the Lions as one of the most decorated vaulters ever. He was a six-time MIAA Athlete of the Week, a three-time Indoor MIAA Pole Vault Champion, a two-time MIAA Outdoor Pole Vault Champion and a two-time team MVP. He was the 2006 MSSU Male Athlete of the Year.
Campbell holds the current MSSU school record in both the indoor and outdoor pole vault and was a two-time NCAA All-American, winning the National Championship in the 2005 outdoor season and the 2006 indoor season.
Campbell married his wife Lisa (a former All-American pole vaulter at Pittsburg State) and the couple has two children. He currently serves as a project manager at Star Lumber in Wichita, Kan.
Allen finished his stellar career as one of the most decorated track & field athletes in PSU history. He earned NCAA Division II All-American honors nine times as a thrower, including a national runner-up finish in the shot put in 2009.
He also garnered All-American honors in the weight throw and hammer throw disciplines.
The Joplin native was selected the 2010 South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year by the USTFCCCA and Allen was the high point scorer at both the 2009 and 2010 MIAA Outdoor Championships. He set school records in the indoor (60-1.75) and outdoor (61-9.75) shot put, the weight throw (67-7), hammer throw (215-9) and the discus (182-8).
Allen has coached the Lion throwers to 60 All-MIAA performances, including 19 conference champions and 23 school records broken.
Along with success at the conference level, Allen has seen 107 provisional marks, 25 automatic marks, 37 national qualifiers and 40 All-American performances at the national level, as well as the 2018 men's discus, 2019 women's javelin, and 2021 men's outdoor shot put and discus National Champions.
With Campbell's induction, Missouri Southern now has 12 individuals as well as the 1992 softball team in the MIAA Hall of Fame.
