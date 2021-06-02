Missouri Southern senior thrower Rajindra Campbell picked up the first of many honors that will likely come his way in the next few weeks.
Campbell was named the NCAA Division II National Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Campbell, a native of Ocho Rios Bay, Saint Ann, Jamaica, helped lead the Lions to an eighth-place team finish at this past weekend's track and field championships in Allendale, Michigan.
He capped his senior campaign with a phenomenal showing at nationals, becoming the fifth-best performer in NCAA D2 history in the event with a winning mark of 19.99m (65 feet, 7 inches) that came on his third attempt. Campbell also recorded a national championship in the discus where he hit a mark of 55.98m (183-8).
This season, Campbell was the MIAA Field Athlete of the Week six times, while also winning the MIAA title in both the shot put and the discus. He owns Missouri Southern's school record in both events as well as the indoor shot put record.
