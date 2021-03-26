EMPORIA, Kan. — Missouri Southern’s Rajindra Campbell punched his ticket to the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in day one of the Emporia State Relays inside Welch Stadium on Friday.
Campbell nearly broke the MSSU school record in the discus as he hit an NCAA Automatic Qualifying Mark of 58.11m (190-08) to win the event. The mark was just one inch off the school record and ranks second nationally this year in Division II.
Peyton Barton was second in the discus as he hit an NCAA Provisional Qualifying Mark of 42.18m, while Josh Fulmer hit a provisional mark with a distance of 50.83m for a fifth-place finish. Connor Boyd and Elijah Smith placed 20th and 24th in the event.
Kirsten Leisinger finished second and hit an NCAA Provisional Qualifying Mark of 54.73m in the hammer throw. Alexandra Rodriguez finished fifth with a mark of 49.40m, while Haley Clifton was 15th.
Kelie Henderson, Julianna Determan and Janeth Jepkirui placed 3, 5 and 6th in the 5k, while Jenari Lopez was eighth. Henderson crossed the finish line in a time of 17:51.11.
In the men’s 5k, Dancan Kibet placed fourth with a time of 15:25.20, while Brady Bauder was tenth in a time of 16:16.03.
The Lions will be back in action on Saturday for day two of the relays, starting at 11:30 am.
