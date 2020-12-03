Carley Turnbull poured in a season-best 27 points and ignited a game-deciding spurt in the fourth quarter as Missouri Southern celebrated its home opener with a 70-64 victory over Northeastern State on Thursday night in front of 107 fans at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (2-3) trailed 54-53 early in the fourth quarter before Turnbull nailed a 3-point goal from the left wing to put the Lions ahead to stay.
On the opposite end, Madi Stokes blocked a shot and got the ball to Turnbull, and Turnbull hit Kaitlin Hunnicutt on the 2-on-1 break for a layup. Turnbull then made a steal and drove for a layup and a 60-54 lead with 6:53 left.
“We came out from a break and we were really confident with what we’re doing, moving the ball on offense,” Turnbull said. “I happened to get an open look from 3, got that to go down. From there, it was defensive effort. We wanted to turn our defense into offense. We’re trying to string together good offensive and defensive possessions. I think we’re getting better at it.”
The RiverHawks (2-2) never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
“We took better care of the ball in the last five minutes,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “What has been a bugaboo for us in the previous four games was we turned the ball over late.”
Northeastern State’s Britney Ho scored from the middle of the lane to end the Lions’ one-minute burst, but two free throws by Kaitlin Hunnicutt and two baskets by Stokes stretched the lead to 66-56 with 3:35 remaining.
Turnbull, whose previous high this season was 15 points, tallied 10 points in the first quarter and 16 in the first half, hitting 8 of 14 field goals.
“I had been in foul trouble the past few games,” Turnbull said. “I was trying to get it going early and keep it going. It felt really good to be able to play the whole time. I only got to play 12 minutes the last game because of foul trouble.”
She finished 12 of 23 from the floor, 1 of 2 from 3-point range and 2 of 2 at the foul line in a season-high 35 minutes. She hadn’t played more than 24 minutes in the first four games.
“That’s what I expected out of her,” Ressel said. “She was very aggressive offensively. We got her a bucket early and got some confidence in her. … She has the ability to do that night in and night out. I’m glad she’s on our team.”
Stokes, 6-foot-3 sophomore, posted another double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Hunnicutt also scored 10 points, and Biance Stocks dished out six assists.
Shae Sanchez led NSU with 18 points, followed by Maegan Lee with 11 and Ho and Cenia Hayes with 11 apiece.
The Lions used two baskets by Turnbull, one by Zoe Campbell and a Kaitlin Hunnicutt free throw to open a 35-26 lead with 1:56 left in the first half.
But the RiverHawks closed the half with nine unanswered points – four free throws before a 3-pointer by Shae Sanchez and a layup by Cenia Hayes – to earn a 35-35 halftime tie. The baskets by Sanchez and Hayes both came after steals.
“Turnovers … we stood and waited for the ball to come to us,” Ressel said. “They jumped in front of it and went and shot some layups. If we take care of the ball and get shots, we’re up 8 or 10 at half.
“But I was proud of the way we bounced back. We found a way to make enough plays to win the ball game. That’s huge for our confidence and kids understand we can win a ball game late.”
The Lions play host to Rogers State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
