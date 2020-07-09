MSSU's Elyjah Clark signs with pro team in Turkey

After setting all of the 3-point shooting records at Missouri Southern, Elyjah Clark is moving up to the professional level.
Clark, 6-foot-3 guard from Edmond, Oklahoma, has signed a contract with Ankara Anadolu in the Turkish Basketball Second League. It is the lower of the two pro leagues in Turkey.
Clark said the COVID-19 pandemic that prematurely ended the Lions' basketball season didn't really bother his path to the pro game.
"Everything happened sooner than it was supposed to," he said. "I had a couple of agents who messaged me before the season ended, but I told them I couldn't talk to them because of rules.
"Once the season officially ended, that same day I reached out to some agents. It made things move a little faster as in people were looking to get represented by agents. Because of the coronavirus, there weren't going to be a lot of teams offer American players a good amount of money. From what I understand from my agent, the quicker I could sign the better it is because nobody knows how the corona is going to affect all of the teams."
Clark is scheduled to report in three months, and that's if the current travel restrictions to Europe are lifted.
"I'm not really concerned," Clark said. "I'm going to continue doing what I've always been doing. I'm not worried about traveling. I plan to leave in October but (my agent) said it could be as early as September if flights open back up."
The Lions finished 23-8 last season, took third in the MIAA regular season with a 14-5 record and lost to Northwest Missouri 78-76 in the postseason tournament championship game at Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium.
"I remember all of the Northwest (Missouri) games, because they were almost sold out every game," Clark said. "Senior night for Enis (Memic in 2019), that was a memorable game for me because I was really close to Enis and it was really nice for us to be able to do that for him and his family."
The Lions received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year, but it was canceled by the coronavirus.
"It really sucked for me the most that I didn't get to enjoy that last run with the seniors and my teammates," Clark said. "I don't know if I'll have a group of guys like that again on a team. ... I had some good vibes about that tournament."
Clark, the leader in the Lions' recent run of sharpshooters from Oklahoma high schools, holds the school marks for 3-pointers in a season (110 as a junior) and career (365). His nine treys are tied for the single-game record.
He's also third in career rebounds (735) and fifth in free-throw percentage (.816). A three-time all-MIAA selection, he's played in more games (124) and made more starts (123) than any other Lion.
"I would say I did (exceed expectations) in some aspects and in some aspects I did not," Clark said. "I exceeded my expectations because coming into college I wanted to play basketball, but I wanted to get a degree first. I wanted to be the first one of my siblings to have a college degree, and I did that (with a business management degree). Everything else after that was basically a bonus, so I would say I exceeded my expectations.
"I am a little surprised about the rebounds. I always knew I could rebound, but I never really expected to be top-3 in rebounds. That's really impressive for me."
"I am so proud of Elyjah," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said in a release. "He has worked so hard to achieve his dream. He will continue to get better and have a great career. I look forward to watching him grow as a man in this game and representing our university. I feel very fortunate I got to coach him for four years."
