It’s been 25 years since Tongula Givens Steddum attended Missouri Southern, but her name still can be found in many places in the Lions’ track and field record book.
Givens Steddum and former Lions men’s basketball coach Robert Corn are members of the MIAA’s Hall of Fame class of 2020, the league announced on Friday.
The date and location of the induction ceremony has not been determined because of COVID-19.
Givens Steddum was an eight-time All-American for the Lions, including national championships in the triple jump in 1994 (outdoors) and 1995 (indoors). She won three MIAA high-point trophies at the conference meet and held the indoor and outdoor school records in the triple jump and long jump when she graduated. She also held the MIAA outdoor triple jump record until 2018.
Givens Steddum continues to hold many of the top-10 school marks in the triple jump and long jump, both outdoors and indoors. She is the only female in school history to surpass 41 feet in the outdoor triple jump and one of two to reach 20 feet in the long jump.
She was named Missouri Southern’s Female Athlete of the Year in both 1993 and 1995. Also in 1995, she won the E.O and Virginia Humphrey Award, given to the outstanding student-athlete of the year.
After college, she continued to train at Missouri Southern, and she qualified for the Olympic Trials in both 2000 and 2004.
Givens Steddum and her husband Chris have a son, Colby, and live in Dallas.
Corn first came to Missouri Southern as a basketball player in 1976. He was a co-captain his senior year when the Lions went 27-9, won the Central States Intercollegiate Conference regular-season championship and the NAIA District 16 Tournament. The Lions won two games in the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City before losing in the quarterfinals.
That stood as the best record in school history until 1999-2000 when the Lions, coached by Corn, went 30-3 and lost by one point in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament in Louisville.
Corn coached the Lions for 25 years (1989-2014) and won 413 games, most in school history and third most in MIAA history behind Bob Chipman from Washburn and Tom Smith from Central Missouri and Missouri Western. The Lions won two MIAA titles (2000, 2011), three MIAA Tourmament crowns (1993, 2000, 2014) and made five NCAA Tournament appearances (1993, 2000, 2011, 2012, 2014).
After retiring from the bench, Corn worked in the school’s Development Office and retired from that position last year.
He and his wife Cindy have two children, Rob and Scott, and live in Joplin.
PITTSBURG STATE
The Gorillas have four members in the class — two All-American female student-athletes and two teams.
Dina Wathan Blevins played volleyball for the Gorillas from 2000-2003 and was a third team All-American her senior year when the Gorillas went 26-8 and made their first NCAA Tournament appearance. She also made the all-MIAA team four years and the all-region team three times.
Wathan Blevins, the daughter of former Kansas City Royals catcher and manager John Wathan, set career school records for games (468), kills (1,814), attacks (5,477), aces (158) and digs (2,326, which is second in NCAA Division II history). She also single-season marks for kills (481), attacks (1,481) and digs (671).
Venessa Lee was a middle distance standout for Pittsburg State from 2004-09).
During the indoor and outdoor seasons, she was a three-time NCAA Division II champion and six-time All-American in the 800 meters. She won 11 MIAA individual titles and earned all-MIAA honors 15 times. She set school records in the MIAA indoors (2:08.77) and outdoors (2:06.42) and the indoor mile (4:58.97).
Lee also was all-MIAA in cross country in 2005, and she won the 2008-09 Ken B. Jones Award as the top student-athlete in the conference.
The Gorillas’ two teams headed to the hall are the 2014 football team and 2016 women’s outdoor track and field team.
Pittsburg State went 14-1 in ‘04, losing the Division II championship game 36-31 to Valdosta State. The Gorillas broke the NCAA’s 118-year-old scoring record with 837 points, and they set NCAA all-division records for rushing offense (5,320 yards) and total offense (8,976).
PSU’s women’s track and field team won their first outdoor national championship in 2016, finishing one point ahead of St. Augustine’s.
Pittsburg State’s two teams will be honored on campus at dates to be determined, not at the Hall of Fame ceremony.
Other Inductees
Also voted into the Hall of Fame were Emporia State baseball player Keith Hernandez, Central Missouri volleyball player Caitlin Pankratz Peterson, Northwest Missouri football player Seth Wand, Central Missouri baseball coach Tom Myers (who also coached at Pittsburg State) baseball, men’s basketball and football official Tom Svehla, football and men’s basketball official Bill Titcomb and the 1997-98 Emporia State women’s basketball team.
Central Missouri basketball player Tammy Wilson is the legacy inductee, given to athletes who competed more than 30 years ago.
