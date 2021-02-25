Hailey Grant’s best game to date for Missouri Southern came last Saturday.
But it wasn’t an easy day for the 6-foot-1 freshman guard as it marked the one-year anniversary of her mother dying of cancer.
“I’ve been thinking about her all day,” Grant said after the game. “I’ve been here before. A year ago was my Senior Night at (Claremore, Okla.) high school. So I had to say goodbye to my mom at the hospital and go straight to the gym and play.
“This is not a new situation for me — not my ideal situation either — but I knew how to fight through it because I have been here before.”
Grant set season highs of 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots in the Lions’ 78-60 loss to Pittsburg State.
“I was trying to tune out everything else and was really locked in on the game,” she said.
Grant didn’t play much during the first semester, thanks in great part to a battle with COVID-19 during the preseason.
“I was out for three weeks right before the season,” she said. “I missed the first week of practice when the team learned a lot. After that, it was like constant catch up. So it took me a little while to get back into it. It’s taken about until now.
“And I switched positions. I was playing big, then halfway through the season coach was like OK, guard. That’s when I started feeling more comfortable and playing my game.”
Grant has averaged 3.6 points in 11.9 minutes in 15 games this season. She’s averaged 7.3 points in the last four games.
“She’s starting to understand where her niche is a little bit,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “She has so much length and handles the ball and gets to the basket. ... She’s a good shooter as well when she gets herself set. ... What she has to learn is how to use her length defensively because she’s not quick enough to get up and pressure people. She has continued to improve all year long.”
Like most freshmen, the speed of the college game has been the biggest adjustment for Grant.
“In high school I could do my own thing, play whatever speed I wanted,” she said. “But here it’s a huge adjustment. You have to go hard every possession because if not, someone else will. There’s not as many second chances. If you’re not going to show up and play, then somebody else will.”
The Lions have two games left in the regular season, starting tonighjt at home against Washburn.
Missouri Southern (7-13) and Northwest Missouri are tied for the eighth and final spot in next week’s postseason tournament. The Bearcats hold the tiebreaker, which means the Lions must win at least one game and hope the Bearcats lose to Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney.
Based on recent outings, the Lions need to find a way to score at least 79 points. The Lions have lost their last four games and given up exactly 78 points each time.
But they’ll have to do that against the Ichabods (10-10), who have yielded 41, 38 and 43 points during their current three-game winning streak.
“They just are competing hard,” Ressel said. “Defensively they are playing extremely well. They are guarding the heck out of people. We have to be able to execute offensively.
“And they are pushing the ball. They are trying to attack as quick as possible when they are in transition, but they are not forcing things.”
MSSU vs. Washburn
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (7-13)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr.13.9
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr.6.2
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so.10.5
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr.4.4
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr.3.2
WASHBURN (10-10)
G Mackenzie Gamble, 5-7 fr.6.5
G Aubree Dewey, 5-7 fr.6.5
G Hunter Bentley, 5-9 sr.16.4
G Nuria Barrientos, 5-11 jr.10.5
G Macy Doebele, 5-11 so.5.5
Game Notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (54-81). Ron McHenry, 21st year at WU (474-162).
Series: Washburn leads 53-29 after a 56-49 road victory on Jan. 14. The Lions are 17-21 at home.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
