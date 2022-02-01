Richard Jordan Jr. is in exclusive company.
The Missouri Southern junior linebacker and son MSSU Hall of Famer Richard Jordan has been named an honorable mention All-American, the Don Hansen’s Football Committee announced on Monday.
Jordan, a native of Wewoka, Okla., was a second-team All-MIAA pick this past year and earns his first All-American honor. This season, Jordan finished second nationally and led the MIAA in forced fumbles with five.
The five forced fumbles ties Jordan with now-Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams and MSSU Hall of Famer Ron Burton for the single-season school record.
Jordan finished with 112 tackles, which is the 11th-most in a single-season at MSSU while moving his career tally to 289 and into eighth place on the career tackle list.
His 14.5 tackles for a loss were tied for second in the MIAA this season and ranked 26th nationally, while the 112 tackles were second in the MIAA and 11th nationally.
