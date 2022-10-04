KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern men's cross country runner Gidieon Kimutai has been named the MIAA Men's Cross Country Co-Athlete of the Week on Tuesday, the league office announced.
This is the second time this season Kimutai has won the award and it is the third time the Lions have had an athlete earn the honor.
Kimutai helped lead the way for the Lions to place third as a team at the prestigious Chile Pepper Festival hosted by the University of Arkansas this past week. He was the top Division II finisher the junior placed seventh as he crossed the 8K finish line in a time of 23 minutes, 57 seconds.
The Lions will be back in action on Oct. 15 at the DBU Old Glory Gallop hosted by Dallas Baptist University.
