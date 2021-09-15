KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern soccer goalkeeper Riley Laver was named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday afternoon.
Laver, a junior from Carlsbad, Calif., helped the Lions to a 1-1 tie against William Jewell while picking up her first shutout of the season in Southern’s 4-0 win over Southern Nazarene.
She played all 110 minutes in the draw against William Jewell while getting three saves. Laver finished with five saves in 90 minutes of play against SNU.
With her performances, she lowered her goals against average on the season to 0.70, and has the second most minutes so far and has claimed the fourth most saves in the MIAA.
This is Laver’s first time winning the award in her career.
The Lions host a non-conference matchup with No. 13 Missouri Western at 6 p.m. Friday.
Then on Sunday, Southern plays host to No. 18 Central Missouri with a start time of 2 p.m. at Hal Bodon Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.