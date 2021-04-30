Missouri Southern's Logan Greer has been named to the all-MIAA golf team, the league office announced Friday.
Greer, a junior from Harrison, Arkansas, had a season-stroke average of 73.8 for 11 rounds, and he fired the team's lowest round of the season, a 67 at Central Missouri. Greer had three rounds below par and finished in the played in 11 of the 13 rounds this year for the Lions. He posted a season stroke average of 73.8, while posting the lowest round on the team this year, a 67 at Central Missouri.
Greer had three rounds below par and finished in the top-20 in all four events he played, including top-10s at Rogers State at Central Missouri.
Andrew Beckler of Washburn was the MIAA Player of the Year, Central Missouri's Thomas Henson won Freshman of the Year and Central Missouri's Tim Poe was the Coach of the Year.
Beckler, a senior from Topeka, is ranked No. 13 in Division II by GolfStat. He has an adjusted scoring average of 70.55, making him one of eight golfers nationally with a score under 71. He tied for third overall at the MIAA Championships with a 3-over par 219 (71-75-73) last month at Shangri-La Country Club.
Henson, a freshman from Hermann, Missouri, is ranked 60th by GolfStat with an adjusted scoring average of 72.28. He tied for eighth with a 4-over 220 (76-68-76) in the MIAA tournament and placed top-10 in five of six tournaments, including medalist at the NSIC Preview with 1-over 143 in March.
Poe led the Mules to the MIAA title, a league-record 23rd banner during his 31-year tenure. The Mules are ranked No. 6 in the latest Division II list conducted by GolfStat.
MIAA champion Luke Palmowski of Rogers State is also on the 11-man team, joined by Central Missouri's Ian Barnes, Matt Hoemann and Nick Westrich, Missouri Western's Tom Buffington and Pat McCarthy, Northeastern State's Carlos Gomez and Washburn's Griffin Mott.
