While the scoreboard showed a 71-64 decision in favor of No. 2 Northwest Missouri, the real victory was who was sitting on the opposite end of the bench for the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team.
The Lions longtime waterboy, Rob Corn, made his return as MSSU’s unofficial sixth man. Of course, Rob Corn’s father Robert is the winningest head coach in Lions’ basketball history.
Rob was honored for his more than two decades of service on Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
“He’s been the face of the program, him and his dad, for a long time,” said MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee, who put together the event.
Before the game, the Lions’ featured a slew of video tributes for Rob on the jumbotron, which featured the likes of a number of former MSSU players.
One of the most recognizable names to appear with a message was Kansas head coach Bill Self wishing Corn the best in his future endeavors.
“It’s a special moment,” Robert Corn said. “I’m very appreciative of Coach Boschee for giving Rob this recognition. It’s very special for us to come back and for Rob to get recognized even more so. We just appreciate it. We have so many good memories back here at Missouri Southern, especially at Leggett & Platt. It’s always special. We are very thankful.”
After 21 years, Rob’s time on the Lions’ bench came to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also recently retired from his job at Charlie’s Chicken in Joplin, where he worked for over 15 years as the Corn family moved to Cartersville, Georgia to be closer to family.
“It’s just sad to see him go, but at the same time, it’s just the chance to have him back,” Boschee said. “We had him for the first two games this year and then the last two home games. It was great to be able to have him come back and to send him out the right way. We didn’t get the win, but to see all the former players coming back and we are going to have a little reunion at the North End Zone Facility just to honor him and his time here at Missouri Southern. He’s definitely going to be missed.”
Asked what’s next for the Corn family: “We are just going to enjoy Georgia right now,” Robert Corn said with a smile. “We’ll take it from there and see what happens.”
Game action
MSSU trailed by as many as 13 points down the stretch against perhaps the nation’s top team, but the hosts battled down to the wire.
After NWMSU took a 62-49 lead, MSSU erupted with a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to five when Lawson Jenkins executed a three-point play with 1:20 to go in the game.
Trevor Hudgins, the reigning Division II Player of the Year, knocked down a pair of freebies to stretch the Bearcats’ lead to 66-59 just 11 seconds later. But Stan Scott hit a jumper inside to cut the score down to five with 59 seconds left for the Lions.
NWMSU retook a seven-point lead when Diego Bernard buried two charities with 52 seconds to go, but once again, MSSU threw back another haymaker.
True freshman guard Isaiah Holden showed some promise by connecting from deep for the Lions to shrink the deficit to 68-64 with 42 ticks left in regulation. But the Bearcats’ received three free throws from Bernard to put the game away.
“I thought we did some good things,” Boschee said. “We kept on fighting. I thought we played more aggressively in the second half. I thought we were fortunate to be down six in the first half. For about 12 to 15 minutes, I thought we played on our heels a little bit. We had RJ (Smith) make some plays, Lawson made some shots to keep us in it. In the second half anytime it seemed like we made a play, they’d answer us. That killed our momentum, but I’m proud of the way we fought and kept on fighting. We just fell a little short.”
Hudgins played all 40 minutes and tossed in a game-high 26 points to pace MIAA-leading NWMSU (23-3, 16-2 MIAA). Bernard finished with 19 points, while Wes Dreamer contributed 14.
MSSU (13-10, 10-7 MIAA) was led by Jenkins with 20 points. Smith chipped in 16 points.
The Lions close out their home slate against Pittsburg State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
