BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Missouri Southern's Claire Luallen and Josh Fulmer turned in All-American performances on Thursday as the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships began its three-day run at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Fulmer finished fifth in the men's weight throw with a distance of 66 feet, 5 inches, on his third attempt. Fulmer, who was MIAA champion in the event last month, claimed his first All-America honor.
Luallen placed seventh in the women's pentathlon, earning 3,733 points in five events and taking All-America honors for the second time.
In the events, her top finishes were second place in the long jump (5.77m) and third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.70 seconds). She also took sixth in the shot put (10.76m), eighth in the 1,000 meters (2:30.36) and 10th in the high jump (1.58m).
The Lions' Peyton Barton just missed making the podium in the men's weight throw, taking ninth at 63-1.75.
Lions in action Friday are Ryan Riddle in the mile and Riddle, Brieon Randle, Nathan Paitner and Gabe McClain in the distance medley relay.
Luallen also returns to action on Friday, joining Cornesia Calhoun-White and Precious Olatunji in the prelims of the 60 hurdles. Chardae Overstreet will run in the preliminaries of the women's 400 meters.
