WICHITA, Kan. — Missouri Southern's Claire Luallen put the finishing touches on a first-place performance in the heptathlon on Thursday in the KT Woodman Classic at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium.
Luallen won one event and placed third and fourth in the other two and finished with 5,036 points, good for an NCAA provisional mark and a No. 8 national ranking. The total is 55 points shy of the MSSU school record.
Maria Romero from Wichita State finished second with 4,603 points, which was her personal best.
Luallen, a sophomore from Maumelle, Arkansas, held the first-day lead after getting two firsts and two seconds in Wednesday's four events.
She began the second day by winning the long jump at 19 feet, 2.75 inches, which is also a provisional mark.
Luallen then placed fourth in the javelin (31.07 meters) and ended the competition with a third place in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 32.92 seconds).
The Lions' women's and men's track squads will be in action on Friday at Central Missouri's Outdoor Mule Relays in Warrensburg. Field events begin at 1 p.m., and running events start at 4.
