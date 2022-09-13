BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team picked up a double-double from Sophie Mader while Amelia Neels continued her hot-hitting, but the Lions fell in straight sets on Tuesday night at Southwest Baptist.
Individual set scores were 25-27, 16-25 and 17-25.
The Lions (5-6) were led by Mader's line of 23 assists and 14 assists. Fernanda Canedo had eight kills and 17 digs, while Neels had seven kills and hit .353 for the match. Abbie Casper had 19 digs, while Kierson Maydew and Irina Alekseeva had seven and six kills, respectively. Jaryn Benning posted six kills and ten digs.
SBU (6-5) was led by Ashley Lasher with 12 kills.
Set one saw 10 tied scores and two lead changes as both teams jockeyed for the lead throughout the set. The Lions led 13-8 at one point, but the Bearcats tied it at 14. The Lions pushed a couple points and led 17-15, and again at 18-16, but SBU again tied the set at 19.
The Lions scored two straight points to lead 21-19 and forced another SBU timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the Bearcats scored five-straight points to lead 24-22, forcing a Lions' timeout. Southern tied it at 24 and again at 25, but two-straight points from SBU took the set.
Set 2 saw SBU jump out to a 12-6 lead and SBU led 21-9 en route to the set win. Set 3 saw the Bearcats lead 14-5, but the Lions pushed back and got within four (20-16 to force an SBU timeout). The Bearcats scored five of the final six points to win the match.
The Lions will be back in action this weekend when Southern plays host to Missouri Western at 6 p.m. Friday and Central Missouri at 2 p.m. Saturday.
