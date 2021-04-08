It wasn't an automatic commitment for Sophie Mader to come play volleyball at Missouri Southern.
She still had to be recruited, even if her older sister is the head coach.
"They had to recruit me," Sophie said. "Originally for the longest time I said I would never play for my sister, but in the end I think it's one of the best decisions I ever made. I know I'm part of a program where I am supported no matter what, and I think that's a really big deal."
It was more than volleyball that brought Sophie to MSSU.
"I think we just had to sell the school," coach Kalie Mader said. "I think what really drew her to Missouri Southern was our psychology department. She had visited some other schools, and this one was her favorite.
"It's awesome. It's a cool opportunity. It's a very rare but cool opportunity to coach her."
Actually it's Mader's second chance to coach a sister.
"I coached (Sophie) since she was very little," the coach said. "My other sister (Brandy), I coached as an assistant coach in college (at Southwestern Oklahoma State). I'm in a unique position that I got to coach both my sisters in collegiate volleyball."
Sophie, a junior, is the Lions' setter. No statistics are being kept in this COVID-19-delayed season, but she came to Missouri Southern after earning All-American honors in 2019 at Fort Scott Community College after helping the Greyhounds to a sixth-place finish in the NJCAA Tournament.
At Nickerson High School, Sophie was a three-time all-conference pick and an all-state selection her senior year after helping her team to a runner-up finish in the state tournament. Nickerson also was third in state her junior year.
Once the match begins, there is no problem switching from sisters to a coach/player relationship.
"In the gym, she's just another player," Kalie said. "I need a setter who can do her job."
"We have a pretty good balance," Sophie said. "If we're in the gym, she's my coach, not my sister. I think that's important.
"She's the one who taught me how to play volleyball. She coached me in club (volleyball) when I was in high school. It's kind of always been that relationship."
There hasn't been any ribbing from her teammates about having the coach be her sister.
"I think we do a pretty good job of separating it," Sophie said. "It's never really a thing."
The Lions (5-10, 4-3) complete their regular season with two matches this weekend.
They play their home finale against Emporia State at 6 p.m. Friday at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium, then travel to Warrensburg for a 2 p.m. match Saturday against Central Missouri.
Missouri Southern is looking to avenge losses earlier this season, falling 3-0 to the Lady Hornets and 3-2 to the then No. 24-ranked Jennies.
