It could be a special Senior Day for Cam Martin when Missouri Southern entertains Central Oklahoma this afternoon at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The regular season comes full circle for the Lions as the finale comes against the same team the Lions beat 75-74 in the season opener last November on Winston Dessesow’s 15-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining.
The game has playoff implications for both teams.
Missouri Southern (13-8), after Thursday night’s 89-80 triumph over No. 25 Washburn, can clinch third place and a home game for the first round of next week’s MIAA Postseason Tournament. The Lions are one game ahead of Missouri Western and Lincoln, who will be favored in their games today against Nebraska-Kearney and Central Missouri, respectively.
The Lions can also improve their resume for the NCAA Tournament that begins in two weeks in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Lions are among the eight teams — three from the MIAA and five from the Northern Sun Conference — for Central Region consideration. The first regional ranking will be announced next week.
Central Oklahoma (11-10) is one of five teams with 11 or 10 victories in a battle for the final three MIAA Tournament spots.
Martin and fellow seniors Stan Scott and RJ Smith will be honored today.
Martin, who transferred from Jacksonville State (Ala.) after his freshman year, has scored 1,990 points in his three seasons with the Lions. The MIAA’s leading scorer at 25 points per game, he’s 10 points shy of joining Greg Garton (2,140 points) as the only Lions to reach 2,000 points.
“Cam obviously is a once in a lifetime player,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “The other thing is he’s a great kid. He listens. He’s never had an ego. He’s probably the only kid on the team who could have an ego, but he doesn’t have an ego. That’s a testament to him and his family, the way they raised him.
“He has a lot of ability, and a lot of it has to do with how hard he works, his work ethic, and obviously just being a great kid.”
Scott came to MSSU as a transfer from Oakland (Mich.) two years ago. He moved into the starting lineup this season and is the Lions’ second-leading scorer at 13.2 points per game.
“Last year Stan couldn’t get in the rotation because we had so many seniors,” Boschee said. “We needed him to step in this year and play a big part, and he did that. The first game against UCO, I was really tickled with the way he played (14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocked shots). I thought if we could get Stan to play like that, this team could be pretty good.
“We struggled a little bit with where we wanted to play him. After the Washburn game (Jan. 14), we decided to put him on the ball because he’s so good with the basketball in his hands, going downhill, finishing at the basket. He’s been really good. Last year he never complained one time about not playing. A Division I transfer coming to a Division II school, you probably expect to play right way. He never had any issues. He kept on working, his time came, and he was ready.”
Smith is another Division I transfer from Sam Houston State and is unquestionably the Lions’ energy leader in addition to averaging six points and six rebounds a game.
“He plays his part great,” Boschee said. “His biggest role on our team is the Energizer Bunny. He gets our guys going in practice, in warmups. Like I’ve said he says some crazy stuff sometimes – I don’t know where it comes from. He’s been a joy to have around for the year.
“I don’t know if these guys are coming back or not (after being granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19). Hopefully they do, and we’ll have another Senior Night for them.”
