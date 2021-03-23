KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before he starts the next chapter of his basketball career, Cam Martin has another accolade to add to his mantle at Missouri Southern.
The senior forward has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District Team for the third time in a row, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Martin, a 6-foot-9 native of Yukon, Oklahome, was a unanimous first-team all-MIAA selection this year for the second year in a row. He led the MIAA in defensive rebounds per game, field goal percentage and scoring, while ranking second in free throw attempts, double-doubles, rebounds per game, total field goals made and total points. Martin was third in total rebounds and blocks per game.
Nationally, Martin ranked in the top 10 of 11 different categories. He ranked second in both total field goals and total field goals made, while ranking fourth in total field goal attempts and total rebounds. He was fifth in defensive rebounds per game, sixth in scoring, seventh in free throw attempts, eighth in double-doubles, ninth in free throws made and 10th in total minutes.
Martin is one of only five active players to have at least 2,000 points and 800 rebounds in all of college basketball.
Among active players, Martin leads Division II in scoring average (23.7), free throws made and free throws attempted.
He ranks second in double-doubles and field goals attempted, while ranking third in career points (2,040) and fourth in career rebounds.
This season, Martin averaged 25 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, while dishing out a team-high 76 assists and 28 steals. He shot 58% from the floor and 45% from long range, while making 74% of his free throws.
He finished his career as the second-leading scorer in MSSU history with 2,040 points in just three years. He holds the MSSU career records for scoring average (23.7) and free throws attempted (637), while ranking third in career rebounds (803), fourth in field goal percentage (.589) and fifth in blocked shots (103).
Martin set the MSSU single-game scoring record with 54 points at Missouri Western in 2020 and holds five of the top seven single-game performances in school history. He also tied the single-game 3-point record at nine when he hit nine 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game in 2019.
Martin’s 54 points is the second-most points ever scored in an MIAA game, and his 2,040 points put him at fifth all time on the MIAA career scoring list.
Martin is one of four MIAA players on the first team, joining Washburn’s Tyler Geiman and Northwest Missouri’s Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins.
