Missouri Southern’s seniors got the Lions off to a fast start on Senior Day.
But Central Oklahoma’s quickness and long-range shooting provided a second-half comeback, and the Bronchos stunned the Lions 105-101 in overtime Saturday afternoon on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
With the loss, the Lions (13-9) slipped from the third to the fourth seed for this week’s MIAA Postseason Tournament. They have a rematch with the fifth-seeded Bronchos (12-10) in a home quarterfinal game on Wednesday night.
The Lions’ Cam Martin scored 19 points to raise his career total to 2,009. He reached the milestone on a free throw with 9:03 remaining in regulation.
“It would mean a lot more coming off a win, but the amount of players who have come through Missouri Southern, to be so high on that list means a lot to me,” said Martin, who also had nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and a blocked shot before fouling out with 1:30 left in overtime.”It’s something I’ll remember forever. ... It was never even imagined, especially since we didn’t have a nonconference schedule this year.”
Fellow seniors Stan Scott and RJ Smith joined Martin in double figures. Scott led the way with 25 points, going 9-of-12 from the floor and making all three 3-pointers and four free throws.
“Senior Day, my family is here, so I knew I was going to have a lot of energy,” Scott said. “We still came out short.”
Smith just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine boards plus five assists.
The Lions’ other two starters reached double figures as Lawson Jenkins hit six treys while scoring 20 points with five assists, and Christian Bundy had 12 points, seven boards and six assists.
Central Oklahoma also had five players reach double figures, led by Isaiah Wade and Jaden Givens with 26 points apiece — 22 by Wade after halftime — and Callen Haydon with 20.
Shemar Smith and Cam Givens added 16 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bronchos, who shot 63% in the second half (22-of-35) and 71% (5-of-7) in overtime.
“They were getting anything they wanted, especially in the second half when they went on that run,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “Cam got in foul trouble, had to play a little more casual and we had to go to zone, weren’t getting to the spots we needed to be. They’re a good team, a better team than their record indicates.”
The Lions’ three seniors combined to score the first 14 points as MSSU jumped out to a 16-5 advantage after five minutes.
“We got off to a good start,” Boschee said. “Then we got kind of lackadaisical toward the end of the first half. We never had that same mentality we had at the beginning of the game and felt our confidence slowly slip when they made that run.”
The Lions led 42-35 at halftime, and they continued to lead until UCO ripped off 11 straight points — including 3s by Jaylin Turner, Haydon and Wells — in 1 minute, 26 seconds to climb into a 64-64 tie with 10:19 left.
Neither team led by four points the rest of the way, and Bundy’s bucket in the lane gave the Lions an 89-87 lead with 33 seconds left in the second half. Haydon’s layup tied the game with 26 seconds left, and Martin’s shot about halfway up the left side of the lane went off the rim to force overtime.
In the extra session Scott’s 3 and two free throws gave MSSU a 96-93 lead with three minutes left. The Lions made back-to-back stops, but the Bronchos sank two free throws on a technical foul after Jenkins was called for flopping on a 3-point shot — the Lions’ second delay of game infraction of the game.
Wade’s three-point play and another Haydon layup put UCO ahead 102-99 with 40 seconds left. Bundy’s dunk made it a one point game, and the Lions had the chance to tie or take the lead on their next trip but Jenkins’ 3 from the right wing went off the rim.
“Losing on Senior Day sucks, but it happened,” Scott said. “They just went on a run and we kind of lost our energy. We just didn’t make shots in the stretch.”
The Lions shot 47% (37-of-78) and had 13 turnovers against the UCO zone defense.
“We haven’t zone much this year,” Boschee said. “We haven’t worked on it much ... probably our fault as a staff for not doing more of it. Just terrible turnovers down the stretch, missing I don’t know how many point-blank layups. That’s frustrating ... those are things you have to make.”
“It wasn’t the way I wanted to go out,” Martin said. “They played well, but I think a lot of it was us doing things we know we shouldn’t do ... missing layups, letting them get rebounds. I let my man score too much. We all made a bunch of mistakes; we have to fix it and come back for the conference tournament.”
