The scheduled home opener for the the Missouri Southern baseball team has been pushed back due to winter weather conditions.
The Lions were slated to open up with Winona State on Friday with a three-game set. That was pushed back to Sunday and Monday and subsequently has been pushed back now to a Monday-Tuesday series between the two teams.
The Lions and Warriors will play a doubleheader which starts at 1 p.m. Monday from Warren Turner Field. The finale of the series will be played at the same time Tuesday.
In addition to this schedule change, MSSU's game with Oklahoma Baptist that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
No make-up date for that game has yet been announced.
The Lions suffered a 13-6 setback to Southwestern Oklahoma State in their season opener on Tuesday.
