KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern senior golfer Tradgon McCrae has been named the MIAA Men's Golfer of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday.
McCrae tied one MSSU record and broke another this week as he stormed to the individual championship at the NSU Men's Fall Classic at Muskogee Country Club.
He shot a seven-under 64 in round one and a five-under 66 in round two. The seven-under tied an MSSU 18-hole record. He finished the tournament with a one-under par to finish 13-under for the tournament setting a new MSSU 54-hole record.
McCrae had 17 total birdies and an eagle in helping the Lions to a third-place finish at the event.
Southern is back in action next week as Southern plays host to the MSSU Men's Fall Invitational at Shangri-La Country Club in Monkey Island, Okla.
