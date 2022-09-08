KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern men's golfer Tradgon McCrae has been named the MIAA Men's Golf Co-Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Thursday.
McCrae, a senior from Hays, Kan., helped the Lions to a sixth-place finish at the Arch Cup, hosted by the University of Missouri – St. Louis this past week.
McCrae led the way for the Green and Gold as he shot a one-under par 70 in round 1 and two under par 69 in round 2 to finish three-under par for the tournament at 139. McCrae had three birdies in each round to finish tied for 8th place.
The Lions are back in action on Sept. 19-20 when Southern travels to Muskogee, Okla. to take part in the NSU Men's Golf Classic.
