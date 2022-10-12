KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third time this season, Missouri Southern golfer Tradgon McCrae is the MIAA Men's Golfer of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday.
McCrae, a senior from Hays, Kan., took home the individual title with a three round three-under par 210, helping MSSU to a runner up finish at the Holiday Inn Express Classic hosted by Missouri Western at St. Joseph Country Club this week.
This is his second individual championship this season, having also won at Northeastern State earlier in the season. McCrae hit seven birdies in the final 18 holes and had 16 birdies and an eagle over the course of 54 holes.
McCrae and the Lions will be back in action next week as the Lions travel to Wichita to compete in the Newman Invitational hosted at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.