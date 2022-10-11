ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team placed second, while Tradgon McCrae won the individual title as the Lions concluded the 2022 Holiday Inn Express Classic on Tuesday hosted by Missouri Western at St. Joseph Country Club.
McCrae wins his second individual title this season, having also won at Northeastern State earlier. The senior hit seven birdies in the final 18 holes and had 16 birdies and an eagle over the course of 54 holes. McCrae finished three-under par (210) for the tournament to take home the title.
Ben Marckmann had four birdies in his final 18 holes and shot a 74 to finish at 218 and tied for seventh. Josh Hamnett had three birdies today and finished at 220 to tie for 14th, while Ben Epperly and Connor Williamson shot 222 and 225 respectively finishing tied for 20th and 28th. Epperly had four birdies, while Williamson added three over the final 18 holes.
Northeastern State took home the team title, beating the Lions by just three strokes. Washburn was third, followed by Minnesota State, Missouri Western, Iowa Western, Concordia-St. Paul, Central Missouri, Upper Iowa and Lincoln to round out the team scores.
In total, the Lions shot 55 birdies among their five golfers over the two days.
Southern will be back in action next week as the Lions travel to Wichita to compete in the Newman Invitational hosted at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
