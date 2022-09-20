MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Missouri Southern senior Tradgon McCrae shot 13-under par over 54 holes and took home the individual championship, while the men’s golf team finished third overall as the Lions competed in the 24th-annual NSU Fall Classic on Tuesday at Muskogee Country Club.
McCrae had four birdies over the 18 holes and held on for the individual title winning by one stroke for his first championship for the Green and Gold. McCrae had 17 birdies over the three rounds.
Ben Marckmann had five birdies over the final 18 holes and shot a 72, finishing at 216 for the tournament and tied for 22nd. Ben Epperly had a pair of birdies and shot a 73 on the final day to finish at 219 and tied for 33rd.
Luis Limón had four birdies over the final 18 and shot 72 to finish at 228 and tied for 68th, while Jonathan Sanchez finished one stroke back at 229.
The Lions shot a 287 in round 1, 283 in round 2 and finished with a 287 in Tuesday’s round to finish in third place, one stroke back of second-place Washburn.
Northeastern State was fourth, followed by Arkansas Tech, Harding, Southwestern Oklahoma, Southern Arkansas, Missouri Western, Rogers State, Central Missouri, Bemidji State, Fort Hays State, Central Oklahoma, Winona State, Southern Nazarene, Lincoln and Newman to round out the team scores.
Southern defeated three nationally ranked teams in the process in this tournament. The Lions finished in front of No. 10 Central Missouri, No. 13 Arkansas Tech and No. 25 Rogers State. Southern made 50 birdies as a team throughout the 54 holes.
With the finish, Southern currently sits in second place in the MIAA standings after finishing as the second-highest finishing MIAA Team at this MIAA points event.
The Lions will be back in action next week as Southern plays host to the MSSU Men’s Fall Invitational at Shangri-La Country Club in Monkey Island, Okla.
