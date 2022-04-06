It’s safe to assume Sam McMahon will be busy the rest of April.
That’s just the part of his new responsibilities as the head men’s basketball coach at Missouri Southern.
McMahon has already begun piecing together his coaching staff for next season.
“Close,” McMahon said on Wednesday as he was introduced as the Lions’ seventh basketball coach in school history. “One is done. We are down to a few. I can’t talk about it right now, but one, I feel really good about.”
Last season was an uncharacteristic one for the Lions. MSSU compiled a 14-15 overall record, including 11-11 mark in the MIAA before being ousted by No. 21 Fort Hays State in the MIAA quarterfinals on March 4.
Longtime coach Jeff Boschee departed for Pittsburg State just five days after that. McMahon was named the Lions' new coach on Tuesday, selected from four finalists.
“Everybody talks about the facilities, but it’s about the people,” McMahon said. “There are really great people here. I’m excited to get to work with them. I just have a lot of friends in the area. My wife is from an hour away in Springfield. I feel like I went to school here. I’ve always wanted to give back. I didn’t know if Coach Boschee would ever leave, but he did and it opened up that opportunity. I’m excited for it.”
MSSU graduated only two seniors in Stan Scott and RJ Smith. Redshirt freshman Avery Taggart emerged as a big bright spot for the Lions, averaging a team-best 16 points per game down the stretch en route to receiving all-MIAA honors.
Out of all the players who saw significant time, MSSU will have three seniors in Christian Bundy, Ndongo Ndaw and Alex Jones. Winston Dessesow will be a junior, while Martin Macenis and Lawson Jenkins will be sophomores.
McMahon said he’s already met with the team.
“It was emotional just like this press conference,” McMahon said. “But I liked their energy. I try to give energy and that’s exciting for the future. I haven’t seen them play that much. We’ll get in the gym, so I can evaluate. But I know some of the guys and there are some good pieces. I’m excited to work with them.
“We want to play a fast, aggressive style. We want to be up and down the court. We like to shoot 3s and layups or shoot free throws. I’m big into analytics. It’s going to be a fun style. We are going to get after it defensively, man to man mostly. But we are going to play super aggressive.”
It’s now officially recruiting time in college basketball. McMahon said he’d like to hit the recruiting trail as soon as possible.
“Luckily, I know the area,” McMahon said. “I have recruited this area for a long time. We got to get after it.
“There are good players around here. High school kids are the basic structure, but then you have to sprinkle in the Division I transfers. But I think guys that are in the program, learn the ropes and are experienced and seasoned, you win with those guys.”
In his closing remarks at his introductory press conference, McMahon called up his entire family, including wife Holly, son Maverick and daughters Eva and Nova to give one last message to the community:
“We are not halfway in, halfway out,” McMahon said. “We are all in. We are all in on this Joplin community, all in on Missouri Southern men’s basketball and all in with everything we do.”
