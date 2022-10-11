In today’s age of college basketball, player movement is often inevitable, especially when a team has a coaching change.
That was not the case for the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team.
Sam McMahon, tabbed as the Lions’ head coach in April to replace Jeff Boschee, has kept the returning core from the 2021-22 team intact.
“I recruited most of those guys in my previous stint when I was here for six years,” McMahon said Tuesday during the MIAA’s Media Day in Kansas City. “A lot of those guys I’ve already had previous relationships with. It didn’t take much to hit the ground running. They all had confidence in me by staying. In this culture of transfers and everybody leaving when there’s a coaching change, these guys stayed. That’s a testament to their character. It has been a smooth ride for me.”
MSSU was picked to finish seventh by the media and eighth by the coaches as the MIAA released its preseason polls. The Lions were 14-15 and were 11-11 in the league last year, finishing sixth in the regular season standings.
Returning for MSSU includes three starters and 10 players from last year’s team. The group will be headlined by All-MIAA performer Avery Taggart, who finished averaging 11.4 points while shooting 43% from beyond the arc.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore also chipped in 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Lions.
“In my opinion, I think he’s one of the best players in the league,” McMahon said. “I know I’m biased, but he has been great for us. He has a great feel for the game. He can really pass and can really shoot. He came on strong last year and will be a big time leader for us.”
Christian Bundy and Winston Dessesow round out MSSU’s returning starters. Bundy averaged 10.4 points with 5.2 rebounds per game, while Dessesow was at 11.3 points per game while burying 71 3-pointers.
Lawson Jenkins, a 6-7 forward from Springdale, Arkansas, is back after averaging nearly eight points while shooting 40% from deep. Sophomore guard Martin Macenis and senior forward Ndongo Ndaw also return.
“We have Christian back. This is his 20th year, it seems like,” McMahon joked. “He is a tremendous leader for us. He is a big time player for us. He’s slimmed down a little bit, so he’s moving well. We’d like to see him not only at five, but at four this year. Winston will be good for us. Lawson is a big time shooter off the bench. He’s a big time shooter, big time scorer. We have a good core.”
The Lions will have new faces. Division I transfers Parker Long and Sam Thompson played for McMahon in his previous stop as an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State. Vinson Simon Jr. also transferred from Wisconsin-Parkside.
“These guys are ultra-competitive. They really bring it everyday in practice,” McMahon said. “It gets a little chippy, but it’s a healthy chippiness. We are excited to see what this year has to offer.”
Perennial power Northwest Missouri, the defending national champions, earned both the coaches and media’s picks to repeat as MIAA champs. The coaches and media had the same teams 2-5 with Central Oklahoma, Fort Hays State, Washburn and Emporia State.
McMahon, embarking on his first opportunity as a head coach, said it’s been a big difference from when he was an assistant.
But he’s relished the chance to get to know players closely and build stronger relationships.
“What we do here at Missouri Southern is help players become the best versions of themselves,” McMahon said. “We are not just into Xs and Os. We are into the heart and souls.
“I have seen a lot of competitiveness. These guys get after it. It’s refreshing to see. It’s not just every other practice. It’s every practice they get after it. Do I have to tame them back a little bit? Absolutely. But that’s healthy. These guys are tremendous competitors and coachable and hungry to get better.”
MSSU opens the season in the Kansas City Crossover Challenge against Minnesota State - Mankato and Winona State on Nov. 11-12 at Municipal Auditorium.
GORILLA RIVALRY
No matter the year, the MSSU and Pittsburg State rivalry is always big.
It will certainly get bigger when Boschee returns to Joplin on Jan. 2 when his Gorillas take on the Lions at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
“I guess I’ll let you know on January 2,” Boschee acknowledged Tuesday. “It will be different, but it will not be Jeff Boschee versus Missouri Southern.”
McMahon, who worked under Boschee for six years at MSSU, said Boschee was a “tremendous mentor” for him.
“He established a culture and style of play that I believe in,” McMahon said. “I’ll tweak it. I’ll put my own spin on it. It’s not like we’re coming into an empty program. These guys know how to play. They know how to compete. We’ll still play fast, but we’ll be tough and together, I can guarantee that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.