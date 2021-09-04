BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s cross country highlighted the Lions’ opening meet at Southwest Baptist on Saturday.
The Lion men took the team title, and Ryan Riddle claimed the individual title.
A Webb City product, Riddle won the individual title in a time of 19:53. JP Rutledge from Riverton was second in a time of 19:59, while Riley Simpson placed third in 20:10 and Jarod Ozee was ninth with his finish of 20:40 to give the Lions four runners in the top-10.
Kevin Koester, Landon Fatino and Gabe McClain finished 15th through 17th. Koester posted a time of 20:48. while Fatino’s time was 20:49 and McClain’s 20:50.
Zachary Finley was 21st in a time of 21:00, while Kevin McClain was 43rd in a time of 21:50 to round out Southern’s individual runners.
The Lions took the team title with 30 points, which was 21 in front of second-place Central Missouri.
Kuykendall leads MSSU women
The Lion women placed sixth at the SBU meet as senior Ashlee Kuykendall finished the 5k course in 13th place in a time of 18:55.
Jenari Lopez was 32nd in a time of 19:55.78, while Kelie Henderson and Hayan Gaines placed 45th and 47th, respectively.
Henderson’s time was 20:37 and Gaines’ time was 20:41.
Grace Scott was 53rd in a time of 20:45, while Danielle Prince placed 58th in a time of 21:16.
SBU took the team title, followed by Drury, Pittsburg State, Missouri State, Central Missouri, Southern and Missouri S&T.
Both Lion teams will be back in action on Sept. 18 for the Missouri Southern Stampede.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.